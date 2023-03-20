Knicks vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-30) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-8.5
|227.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have gone over 227.5 combined points in 33 of 72 games this season.
- The average total in New York's games this season is 227.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks have gone 41-31-0 ATS this season.
- New York has been the favorite in 32 games this season and won 22 (68.8%) of those contests.
- This season, New York has won two of its three games when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 78.9% chance to win.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|33
|45.8%
|115.1
|230.7
|112.2
|228.2
|224.7
|Timberwolves
|37
|51.4%
|115.6
|230.7
|116
|228.2
|230.9
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
- Four of Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- In home games, New York has a worse record against the spread (17-19-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (24-12-0).
- The 115.1 points per game the Knicks average are only 0.9 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (116).
- New York is 20-13 against the spread and 22-11 overall when scoring more than 116 points.
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|41-31
|1-3
|37-35
|Timberwolves
|32-39
|1-2
|33-39
Knicks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Knicks
|Timberwolves
|115.1
|115.6
|14
|12
|20-13
|22-17
|22-11
|24-16
|112.2
|116
|6
|18
|33-10
|22-14
|34-9
|26-11
