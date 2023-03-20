The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-30) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: MSG and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -8.5 227.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have gone over 227.5 combined points in 33 of 72 games this season.
  • The average total in New York's games this season is 227.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Knicks have gone 41-31-0 ATS this season.
  • New York has been the favorite in 32 games this season and won 22 (68.8%) of those contests.
  • This season, New York has won two of its three games when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 78.9% chance to win.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Timberwolves Total Facts
Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 33 45.8% 115.1 230.7 112.2 228.2 224.7
Timberwolves 37 51.4% 115.6 230.7 116 228.2 230.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Four of Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • In home games, New York has a worse record against the spread (17-19-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (24-12-0).
  • The 115.1 points per game the Knicks average are only 0.9 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (116).
  • New York is 20-13 against the spread and 22-11 overall when scoring more than 116 points.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Knicks and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 41-31 1-3 37-35
Timberwolves 32-39 1-2 33-39

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Timberwolves
115.1
Points Scored (PG)
 115.6
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
20-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-17
22-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 24-16
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 116
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
33-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 22-14
34-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-11

