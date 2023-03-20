The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-30) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSN. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -8.5 227.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have gone over 227.5 combined points in 33 of 72 games this season.

The average total in New York's games this season is 227.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks have gone 41-31-0 ATS this season.

New York has been the favorite in 32 games this season and won 22 (68.8%) of those contests.

This season, New York has won two of its three games when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 78.9% chance to win.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 33 45.8% 115.1 230.7 112.2 228.2 224.7 Timberwolves 37 51.4% 115.6 230.7 116 228.2 230.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.

Four of Knicks' last 10 outings have hit the over.

In home games, New York has a worse record against the spread (17-19-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (24-12-0).

The 115.1 points per game the Knicks average are only 0.9 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (116).

New York is 20-13 against the spread and 22-11 overall when scoring more than 116 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Knicks and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 41-31 1-3 37-35 Timberwolves 32-39 1-2 33-39

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Timberwolves 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 20-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-17 22-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-16 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 116 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 33-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-14 34-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.