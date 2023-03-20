The New York Knicks (42-30) are dealing with just one player on the injury report, Jalen Brunson, as they prepare for their Monday, March 20 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) at Madison Square Garden, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks are coming off of a 116-110 win against the Nuggets in their last game on Saturday. Brunson's team-leading 24 points led the Knicks in the victory.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Foot 23.8 3.6 6.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Rudy Gobert: Questionable (Ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: Out (Calf), Austin Rivers: Questionable (Back), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Questionable (Calf), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Ankle)

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Knicks Season Insights

The 115.1 points per game the Knicks average are just 0.9 fewer points than the Timberwolves allow (116.0).

When New York puts up more than 116.0 points, it is 22-11.

On offense, the Knicks have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 117.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 115.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.

New York knocks down 12.3 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9. It shoots 34.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.7% from long range.

The Knicks' 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank seventh in the NBA, and the 110.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8.5 228

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.