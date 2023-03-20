The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the New York Knicks (42-30) on March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

In games New York shoots higher than 47% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.

The 115.1 points per game the Knicks record are just 0.9 fewer points than the Timberwolves give up (116).

New York is 22-11 when scoring more than 116 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are posting 116.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 114.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, New York is allowing 112.1 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 112.4.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks have fared worse at home this year, sinking 12 treys per game, compared to 12.6 in road games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 34.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.7% clip when playing on the road.

Knicks Injuries