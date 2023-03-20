The New York Knicks (42-30) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) are set to match up on Monday at Madison Square Garden, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Julius Randle, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks topped the Nuggets on Saturday, 116-110. Their leading scorer was Brunson with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 24 2 5 0 0 2 RJ Barrett 21 4 2 0 0 0 Julius Randle 20 7 4 1 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is tops on his squad in both points (25.2) and rebounds (10.3) per contest, and also averages 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brunson leads his squad in assists per contest (6.1), and also averages 23.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett posts 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart averages 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley puts up 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.7% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 25.3 8.4 4.3 0.5 0.1 3.1 Immanuel Quickley 19.1 4.6 3.6 1.1 0.2 2.9 RJ Barrett 20.7 5.1 1.9 0.3 0.4 1.1 Josh Hart 9.7 8 4.5 1.5 0.2 1 Mitchell Robinson 8.1 9 0.6 1.1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.