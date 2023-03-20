Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Robinson, in his last game (March 18 win against the Nuggets) posted eight points and nine rebounds.

With prop bets available for Robinson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.5 8.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 9.0 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA -- 17.5 17.7 PR 16.5 16.6 17.1



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 3.7% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.8 per contest.

Robinson's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 18th in possessions per game with 100.8.

Allowing 116 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Timberwolves give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25 assists per game.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2022 20 8 6 0 0 0 0 12/28/2021 32 14 18 0 0 1 2

