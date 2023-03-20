Quentin Grimes could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grimes, in his last game (March 18 win against the Nuggets) posted nine points.

In this article we will break down Grimes' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 9.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 1.8 Assists -- 1.9 1.7 PRA -- 14.8 12.5 PR 10.5 12.9 10.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 7.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

Grimes is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank 18th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 116 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are 25th in the league, allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves allow 25 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 12.6 makes per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2022 17 3 2 0 0 0 1 12/28/2021 31 11 2 2 3 1 1

