RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Barrett, in his previous game (March 18 win against the Nuggets) produced 21 points.

Let's look at Barrett's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.9 20.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 1.9 PRA 26.5 27.7 27.7 PR 24.5 25 25.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.1



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Barrett has taken 16.3 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 16.5% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 18th in possessions per game with 100.8.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 116 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the league, allowing 12.6 makes per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 37 22 5 5 3 0 2

