Monday's game between the Seton Hall Pirates (19-14) and the Syracuse Orange (19-12) at Walsh Gymnasium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Seton Hall coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Orange's last outing on Wednesday ended in an 84-56 win over Kent State.

Syracuse vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Syracuse vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 71, Syracuse 70

Syracuse Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on February 9, the Orange secured their best win of the season, a 75-67 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Orange are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.

Syracuse 2022-23 Best Wins

75-67 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 9

77-68 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 19

91-77 on the road over Clemson (No. 58) on January 8

90-72 at home over Virginia (No. 77) on January 26

67-58 at home over Wake Forest (No. 79) on December 18

Syracuse Performance Insights