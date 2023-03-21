Cameron Johnson will hope to make a difference for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his most recent action, a 108-102 loss to the Nuggets, Johnson tallied 14 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Let's look at Johnson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.1 16.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.9 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA 22.5 21.1 24.4 PR 20.5 19.5 22.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Johnson's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the league, allowing 106.6 points per contest.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are the best team in the league, giving up 23 assists per game.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2021 21 14 4 1 3 0 0 10/30/2021 25 10 6 0 2 1 2

