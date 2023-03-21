Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) are 4-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSOH.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Nets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (218.5)
- The Nets sport a 38-33-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-33-1 mark of the Cavaliers.
- Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 60.5% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 4 or more (80%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (43.7% of the time) as Cleveland and its opponents (49.3%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Nets are 12-20, while the Cavaliers are 42-15 as moneyline favorites.
Nets Performance Insights
- At 113.4 points scored per game and 112.8 points allowed, Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA offensively and 12th on defense.
- With 25.4 assists per game, the Nets are 12th in the NBA.
- The Nets are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.2%).
- In 2022-23, Brooklyn has attempted 60.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.8% have been 3-pointers.
