Dorian Finney-Smith will hope to make a difference for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a 108-102 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent game) Finney-Smith produced two points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Finney-Smith's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.4 6.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.0 Assists -- 1.6 2.0 PRA -- 14.7 12.7 PR 12.5 13.1 10.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Finney-Smith's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have conceded 106.6 points per game, which is the best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers allow 40.8 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the best squad in the NBA, giving up 23 assists per game.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 40 11 4 3 3 1 0 12/14/2022 25 7 4 0 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.