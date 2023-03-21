Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent action, a 108-102 loss to the Nuggets, Bridges tallied 23 points.

Let's look at Bridges' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 19.2 27.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 4.0 Assists 2.5 3.4 2.2 PRA 30.5 27 33.3 PR 28.5 23.6 31.1 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Mikal Bridges' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Bridges' opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 106.6 points per game.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 38 15 2 3 1 0 2 1/4/2023 36 10 7 4 1 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bridges or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.