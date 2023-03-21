The Brooklyn Nets (39-32), on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center, will try to halt a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28). This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, YES, and BSOH.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH

NBA TV, YES, and BSOH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 112.2 points per game to rank 25th in the league while allowing 106.6 per outing to rank first in the NBA) and have a +405 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112.8 per outing (12th in NBA). They have a +37 scoring differential.

These two teams score 225.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams put up 219.4 combined points per game, 0.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland is 38-33-2 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 37-33-1 ATS record so far this year.

Nets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +35000 +12000 -1587 Cavaliers +4500 +1600 -

