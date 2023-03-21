Nets vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, YES, and BSOH. The over/under for the matchup is 218.5.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-2.5
|218.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played 44 games this season that finished with a point total above 218.5 points.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's outings this season is 226.2, 7.7 more points than this game's point total.
- Brooklyn has gone 38-33-0 ATS this season.
- The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (37.5%) in those games.
- This season, Brooklyn has won seven of its 17 games, or 41.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|37
|50.7%
|112.2
|225.6
|106.6
|219.4
|219.7
|Nets
|44
|62%
|113.4
|225.6
|112.8
|219.4
|227.0
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total three times.
- This season, Brooklyn is 17-16-0 at home against the spread (.515 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).
- The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 106.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has put together a 35-17 ATS record and a 36-16 overall record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|40-33
|31-20
|36-37
|Nets
|38-33
|16-8
|31-40
Nets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Nets
|112.2
|113.4
|25
|19
|31-13
|35-17
|33-11
|36-16
|106.6
|112.8
|1
|12
|35-17
|23-13
|41-11
|26-10
