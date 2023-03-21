The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, YES, and BSOH. The over/under for the matchup is 218.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -2.5 218.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has played 44 games this season that finished with a point total above 218.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Brooklyn's outings this season is 226.2, 7.7 more points than this game's point total.
  • Brooklyn has gone 38-33-0 ATS this season.
  • The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (37.5%) in those games.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won seven of its 17 games, or 41.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 37 50.7% 112.2 225.6 106.6 219.4 219.7
Nets 44 62% 113.4 225.6 112.8 219.4 227.0

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Brooklyn is 17-16-0 at home against the spread (.515 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).
  • The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 106.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 35-17 ATS record and a 36-16 overall record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 40-33 31-20 36-37
Nets 38-33 16-8 31-40

Nets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Nets
112.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
31-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-17
33-11
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-16
106.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.8
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
35-17
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-13
41-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-10

