The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, YES, and BSOH. The over/under for the matchup is 218.5.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -2.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played 44 games this season that finished with a point total above 218.5 points.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's outings this season is 226.2, 7.7 more points than this game's point total.

Brooklyn has gone 38-33-0 ATS this season.

The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, Brooklyn has won seven of its 17 games, or 41.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 37 50.7% 112.2 225.6 106.6 219.4 219.7 Nets 44 62% 113.4 225.6 112.8 219.4 227.0

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nets have gone over the total three times.

This season, Brooklyn is 17-16-0 at home against the spread (.515 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-17-0 ATS (.553).

The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 106.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 35-17 ATS record and a 36-16 overall record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 40-33 31-20 36-37 Nets 38-33 16-8 31-40

Nets vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Nets 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 31-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-17 33-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-16 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 35-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-13 41-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.