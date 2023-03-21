The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (39-32) heading into their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) currently features only one player on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21 from Barclays Center.

The Nets are coming off of a 108-102 loss to the Nuggets in their last game on Sunday. Mikal Bridges scored 23 points in the Nets' loss, leading the team.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Jarrett Allen: Questionable (Eye)

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH

Nets Season Insights

The Nets' 113.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 106.6 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Brooklyn is 36-16.

The Nets are posting 111.7 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.7 fewer points than their average for the season (113.4).

Brooklyn hits 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while its opponents have made 12.1 on average.

The Nets average 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and give up 112.3 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -4 218.5

