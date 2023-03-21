Nets vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - March 21
The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (39-32) heading into their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) currently features only one player on it. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21 from Barclays Center.
The Nets are coming off of a 108-102 loss to the Nuggets in their last game on Sunday. Mikal Bridges scored 23 points in the Nets' loss, leading the team.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.9
|6.3
|6.1
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Jarrett Allen: Questionable (Eye)
Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH
Nets Season Insights
- The Nets' 113.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 106.6 the Cavaliers allow.
- When it scores more than 106.6 points, Brooklyn is 36-16.
- The Nets are posting 111.7 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.7 fewer points than their average for the season (113.4).
- Brooklyn hits 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while its opponents have made 12.1 on average.
- The Nets average 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and give up 112.3 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).
Nets vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-4
|218.5
