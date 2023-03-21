The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) on March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 49% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn is 32-11 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.

The Nets average 6.8 more points per game (113.4) than the Cavaliers give up (106.6).

Brooklyn is 36-16 when it scores more than 106.6 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets score 113.5 points per game at home, 0.3 more than away (113.2). Defensively they concede 109.8 per game, 5.6 fewer points than on the road (115.4).

At home, Brooklyn concedes 109.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 115.4.

The Nets collect one more assists per game at home (25.9) than on the road (24.9).

Nets Injuries