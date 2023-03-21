The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) on March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Nets Stats Insights

  • The Nets are shooting 49% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Brooklyn is 32-11 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.
  • The Nets average 6.8 more points per game (113.4) than the Cavaliers give up (106.6).
  • Brooklyn is 36-16 when it scores more than 106.6 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nets score 113.5 points per game at home, 0.3 more than away (113.2). Defensively they concede 109.8 per game, 5.6 fewer points than on the road (115.4).
  • The Nets collect one more assists per game at home (25.9) than on the road (24.9).

Nets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Dorian Finney-Smith Questionable Wrist
Ben Simmons Out Knee

