How to Watch the Nets vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) on March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBA TV
- Watch Cavaliers vs. Nets with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 49% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn is 32-11 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.
- The Nets average 6.8 more points per game (113.4) than the Cavaliers give up (106.6).
- Brooklyn is 36-16 when it scores more than 106.6 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets score 113.5 points per game at home, 0.3 more than away (113.2). Defensively they concede 109.8 per game, 5.6 fewer points than on the road (115.4).
- At home, Brooklyn concedes 109.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 115.4.
- The Nets collect one more assists per game at home (25.9) than on the road (24.9).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.