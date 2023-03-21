Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) and the Brooklyn Nets (39-32) at Barclays Center features the Nets' Mikal Bridges as a player to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Nets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nets fell to the Nuggets on Sunday, 108-102. Bridges scored a team-high 23 points (and added one assist and one rebound).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 23 1 1 0 0 3 Nicolas Claxton 19 8 1 1 1 0 Cameron Johnson 14 6 2 4 1 1

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is the Nets' top scorer (19.2 points per game), and he posts 3.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie is No. 1 on the Nets in assists (5.9 per game), and puts up 17.7 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nicolas Claxton is the Nets' top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he delivers 12.6 points and 1.8 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 8.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith is putting up 8.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 27.1 4 2.2 0.7 0.7 2.8 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.1 3.4 8.6 1.3 0.6 1.4 Nicolas Claxton 11.3 9.4 2.1 0.4 1.9 0 Cameron Johnson 14.8 5.2 1.7 1.1 0.3 2.2 Royce O'Neale 7 5.9 2.9 1.2 0.2 1.6

