Nicolas Claxton and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 108-102 loss versus the Nuggets, Claxton put up 19 points and eight rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Claxton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.6 12.2 Rebounds 10.5 9.2 10.1 Assists -- 1.8 2.5 PRA 23.5 23.6 24.8 PR 21.5 21.8 22.3



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Claxton has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 8.4% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Claxton's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 106.6 points per contest.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 23 per game.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 30 10 4 0 0 2 1

