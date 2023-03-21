Nicolas Claxton Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. Cavaliers - March 21
Nicolas Claxton and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Claxton, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|12.6
|12.2
|Rebounds
|10.5
|9.2
|10.1
|Assists
|--
|1.8
|2.5
|PRA
|23.5
|23.6
|24.8
|PR
|21.5
|21.8
|22.3
Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- Claxton has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 8.4% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Claxton's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.
- The Cavaliers are the best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 106.6 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 23 per game.
Nicolas Claxton vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/26/2022
|30
|10
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
