Having taken four straight, the New York Rangers welcome in the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG will show this Rangers versus Hurricanes matchup.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/11/2023 Hurricanes Rangers 6-2 NYR 1/3/2023 Rangers Hurricanes 5-3 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 189 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 11th in the NHL with 235 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 70 23 57 80 92 30 16.7% Mika Zibanejad 70 37 40 77 56 46 49.2% Adam Fox 70 10 53 63 70 80 - Vincent Trocheck 70 19 36 55 57 48 56.3% Patrick Kane 63 19 34 53 57 26 50%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 175 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the league.

The Hurricanes have 225 goals this season (3.3 per game), 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players