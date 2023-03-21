Rangers vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
The New York Rangers (41-19-10) will try to prolong a four-game win streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) at home on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.
The Rangers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 contests, putting up 37 goals while conceding 22 in that time. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (27.6%).
Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Tuesday's matchup.
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.8)
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers have gone 10-10-20 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 41-19-10.
- In the 23 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-6-8 record (good for 26 points).
- In the 10 games this season the Rangers registered just one goal, they went 2-7-1 (five points).
- New York has scored a pair of goals in 16 games this season (3-5-8 record, 14 points).
- The Rangers are 36-5-1 in the 42 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 73 points).
- In the 28 games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 21-5-2 to record 44 points.
- In the 38 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 22-14-2 (46 points).
- The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 19-4-8 to record 46 points.
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|11th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|3.31
|12th
|7th
|2.7
|Goals Allowed
|2.57
|2nd
|15th
|31.8
|Shots
|34.9
|3rd
|6th
|29.2
|Shots Allowed
|25.8
|1st
|9th
|23.4%
|Power Play %
|21.3%
|16th
|14th
|79.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.4%
|3rd
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
