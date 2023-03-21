The New York Rangers (41-19-10) will try to prolong a four-game win streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) at home on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG.

The Rangers are 7-2-1 in their last 10 contests, putting up 37 goals while conceding 22 in that time. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored eight goals (27.6%).

Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Tuesday's matchup.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-115)

Rangers (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.8)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have gone 10-10-20 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 41-19-10.

In the 23 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-6-8 record (good for 26 points).

In the 10 games this season the Rangers registered just one goal, they went 2-7-1 (five points).

New York has scored a pair of goals in 16 games this season (3-5-8 record, 14 points).

The Rangers are 36-5-1 in the 42 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 73 points).

In the 28 games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 21-5-2 to record 44 points.

In the 38 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 22-14-2 (46 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 19-4-8 to record 46 points.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.31 12th 7th 2.7 Goals Allowed 2.57 2nd 15th 31.8 Shots 34.9 3rd 6th 29.2 Shots Allowed 25.8 1st 9th 23.4% Power Play % 21.3% 16th 14th 79.8% Penalty Kill % 83.4% 3rd

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

