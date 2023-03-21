The New York Rangers (41-19-10) host the Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG. The Rangers have won four games in a row.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-110) Hurricanes (-110) 6

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 63.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (31-18).

New York is 32-19 (winning 62.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

In 37 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 235 (11th) Goals 225 (15th) 189 (7th) Goals Allowed 175 (2nd) 50 (12th) Power Play Goals 46 (18th) 40 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (5th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, New York hit the over four times.

The average amount of goals in the Rangers' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers are ranked 11th in the league with 235 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

The Rangers have given up the seventh-fewest goals in league action this season, 189 (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +46.

