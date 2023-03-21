Rangers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (41-19-10) host the Carolina Hurricanes (45-15-8) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG. The Rangers have won four games in a row.
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSG
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-110)
|Hurricanes (-110)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 63.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (31-18).
- New York is 32-19 (winning 62.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- In 37 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|235 (11th)
|Goals
|225 (15th)
|189 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|175 (2nd)
|50 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|46 (18th)
|40 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (5th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rangers with DraftKings.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, New York hit the over four times.
- The average amount of goals in the Rangers' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers are ranked 11th in the league with 235 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.
- The Rangers have given up the seventh-fewest goals in league action this season, 189 (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +46.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.