Royce O'Neale and his Brooklyn Nets teammates face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 108-102 loss to the Nuggets (his last game) O'Neale put up seven points, six assists and two steals.

In this article we will look at O'Neale's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.9 7.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 6.5 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.0 PRA -- 17.6 16.9 PR 10.5 13.9 13.9 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.7



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Cavaliers

O'Neale is responsible for attempting 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

He's put up 5.4 threes per game, or 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

O'Neale's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 106.6 points per game.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the league.

The Cavaliers concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 36 10 3 4 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.