Seth Curry and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Curry produced 12 points in a 108-102 loss against the Nuggets.

In this article we will break down Curry's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Seth Curry Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.0 9.4 Rebounds -- 1.8 1.7 Assists -- 1.8 0.9 PRA -- 13.6 12 PR 10.5 11.8 11.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



Seth Curry Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Curry has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 3.7 per game, which account for 7.0% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Curry's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have allowed 106.6 points per game, which is the best in the league.

The Cavaliers allow 40.8 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

Conceding 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are second in the league, giving up 11.4 makes per contest.

Seth Curry vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2022 29 12 3 4 2 0 0

