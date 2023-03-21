Spencer Dinwiddie plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Dinwiddie, in his most recent appearance, had eight points and 11 assists in a 108-102 loss to the Nuggets.

With prop bets in place for Dinwiddie, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.7 18.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 4.0 Assists 7.5 5.9 9.4 PRA 28.5 26.9 32.1 PR 20.5 21 22.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.9



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1.

Giving up 106.6 points per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the league on defense.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 23 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 11.4 makes per contest, second in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 32 10 6 7 1 1 0

