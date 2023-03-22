Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (39-34) host the New York Knicks (42-31) after winning three straight home games. The Heat are favored by just 2 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MSG
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 112 - Heat 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (224.5)
- The Knicks have a 41-31-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 26-43-4 mark from the Heat.
- As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 19-12-1 against the spread compared to the 13-29-4 ATS record Miami puts up as a 2-point favorite.
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (45.2% of the time) than New York (52.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 33-20, a better mark than the Knicks have posted (19-19) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York is 13th in the league in points scored (115.4 per game) and 11th in points allowed (112.6).
- The Knicks are second-worst in the league in assists (22.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Knicks make 12.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 12th and 22nd, respectively, in the league.
- In 2022-23, New York has attempted 39.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.7% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.3% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.