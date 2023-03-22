The Miami Heat (39-34) host the New York Knicks (42-31) after winning three straight home games. The Heat are favored by just 2 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MSG

BSSUN and MSG Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 112 - Heat 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 2)

Knicks (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



The Knicks have a 41-31-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 26-43-4 mark from the Heat.

As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 19-12-1 against the spread compared to the 13-29-4 ATS record Miami puts up as a 2-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (45.2% of the time) than New York (52.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 33-20, a better mark than the Knicks have posted (19-19) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is 13th in the league in points scored (115.4 per game) and 11th in points allowed (112.6).

The Knicks are second-worst in the league in assists (22.3 per game) in 2022-23.

The Knicks make 12.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.9% from beyond the arc, ranking 12th and 22nd, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, New York has attempted 39.6% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.7% of New York's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 70.3% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.