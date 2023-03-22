Immanuel Quickley and his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Quickley had 19 points in his last game, which ended in a 140-134 loss against the Timberwolves.

In this article, we dig into Quickley's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.7 18.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.7 PRA 18.5 21 26.8 PR 16.5 17.8 23.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Immanuel Quickley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Heat

Quickley has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 12.0% and 11.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 15.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 16th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109.5 points per game.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.4 assists per game.

The Heat give up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 22 21 2 3 5 0 1 2/2/2023 37 8 6 4 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Quickley or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.