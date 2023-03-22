Jalen Brunson plus his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last action, a 140-134 loss to the Timberwolves, Brunson totaled 23 points, 10 assists and two steals.

We're going to look at Brunson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.8 24.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.4 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.8 PRA 31.5 33.5 34 PR 26.5 27.3 28.2 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.4



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jalen Brunson has made 8.5 shots per game, which accounts for 17.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Knicks rank 16th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.5 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 25.4 per contest.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 35 25 2 8 3 0 2

