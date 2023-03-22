Josh Hart and the New York Knicks take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time out, a 140-134 loss to the Timberwolves, Hart put up 10 points, four assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Hart's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.9 9.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.9 8.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.4 PRA 19.5 21.7 21.9 PR 15.5 17.8 17.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Heat

The Knicks rank 16th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.5 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.4 assists per contest.

The Heat allow 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Josh Hart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 33 5 7 3 0 1 2 11/7/2022 37 12 9 8 1 0 2 10/26/2022 31 10 6 6 1 1 3

