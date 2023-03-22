Julius Randle will take the court for the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Miami Heat.

In his last game, a 140-134 loss against the Timberwolves, Randle tallied 57 points.

With prop bets available for Randle, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.6 28.7 Rebounds 8.5 10.2 8.1 Assists 3.5 4.1 4.0 PRA 38.5 39.9 40.8 PR 34.5 35.8 36.8 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.6



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Julius Randle has made 8.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 20.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 8.4 threes per game, or 23.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 16th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.5 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking fifth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.4 assists per game.

The Heat allow 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 36 43 9 3 8 1 0 2/2/2023 34 23 10 6 3 0 3

