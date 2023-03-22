Knicks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Miami Heat (39-34) welcome in the New York Knicks (42-31) after victories in three straight home games. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MSG
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-2)
|224.5
|-130
|+110
|BetMGM
|Heat (-2.5)
|224.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Heat (-2)
|224.5
|-125
|+105
|Tipico
|Heat (-2.5)
|220.5
|-130
|+110
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.5 (second in the league) for a -36 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks' +202 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.4 points per game (13th in NBA) while giving up 112.6 per contest (11th in league).
- The teams combine to score 224.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 222.1 points per game combined, 2.4 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Miami has won 26 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 47 times.
- New York has compiled a 41-31-1 record against the spread this year.
Knicks and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+8000
|+3000
|-10000
|Heat
|+9000
|+3500
|-900
