The Miami Heat (39-34) welcome in the New York Knicks (42-31) after victories in three straight home games. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MSG

BSSUN and MSG Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 109 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.5 (second in the league) for a -36 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks' +202 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.4 points per game (13th in NBA) while giving up 112.6 per contest (11th in league).

The teams combine to score 224.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 222.1 points per game combined, 2.4 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Miami has won 26 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 47 times.

New York has compiled a 41-31-1 record against the spread this year.

Knicks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000 Heat +9000 +3500 -900

