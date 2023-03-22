The Miami Heat (39-34) welcome in the New York Knicks (42-31) after victories in three straight home games. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MSG
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-2) 224.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-2.5) 224.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-2) 224.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-2.5) 220.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.5 (second in the league) for a -36 scoring differential overall.
  • The Knicks' +202 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.4 points per game (13th in NBA) while giving up 112.6 per contest (11th in league).
  • The teams combine to score 224.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 222.1 points per game combined, 2.4 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Miami has won 26 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 47 times.
  • New York has compiled a 41-31-1 record against the spread this year.

Knicks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000
Heat +9000 +3500 -900

