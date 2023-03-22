The Miami Heat (39-34) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (42-31) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 43 games this season that ended with a combined score over 222.5 points.

New York's games this year have had a 228-point total on average, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York is 41-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 16-15, a 51.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

New York has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Knicks Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 27 37% 109 224.4 109.5 222.1 219.5 Knicks 43 58.9% 115.4 224.4 112.6 222.1 224.7

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of the Knicks' past 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, New York has had better results away (24-12-0) than at home (17-20-0).

The Knicks' 115.4 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 109.5 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.5 points, New York is 30-18 against the spread and 31-17 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 26-47 17-36 34-39 Knicks 41-32 22-17 38-35

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Knicks 109 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 11-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-18 17-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-17 109.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 23-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-1 35-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.