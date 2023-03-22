The Miami Heat (39-34) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (42-31) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: BSSUN and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 222.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 43 games this season that ended with a combined score over 222.5 points.
  • New York's games this year have had a 228-point total on average, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York is 41-32-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Knicks have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • New York has a record of 16-15, a 51.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Knicks Total Facts
Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 27 37% 109 224.4 109.5 222.1 219.5
Knicks 43 58.9% 115.4 224.4 112.6 222.1 224.7

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Five of the Knicks' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, New York has had better results away (24-12-0) than at home (17-20-0).
  • The Knicks' 115.4 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 109.5 the Heat allow.
  • When it scores more than 109.5 points, New York is 30-18 against the spread and 31-17 overall.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 26-47 17-36 34-39
Knicks 41-32 22-17 38-35

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Heat Knicks
109
Points Scored (PG)
 115.4
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
11-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-18
17-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-17
109.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.6
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
23-32
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 27-1
35-20
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-1

