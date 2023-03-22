Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (39-34) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (42-31) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|222.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 43 games this season that ended with a combined score over 222.5 points.
- New York's games this year have had a 228-point total on average, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York is 41-32-0 against the spread this season.
- The Knicks have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York has a record of 16-15, a 51.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- New York has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|27
|37%
|109
|224.4
|109.5
|222.1
|219.5
|Knicks
|43
|58.9%
|115.4
|224.4
|112.6
|222.1
|224.7
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Five of the Knicks' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, New York has had better results away (24-12-0) than at home (17-20-0).
- The Knicks' 115.4 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 109.5 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 109.5 points, New York is 30-18 against the spread and 31-17 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|26-47
|17-36
|34-39
|Knicks
|41-32
|22-17
|38-35
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109
|115.4
|30
|13
|11-14
|30-18
|17-8
|31-17
|109.5
|112.6
|2
|11
|23-32
|27-1
|35-20
|27-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.