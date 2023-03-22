The New York Knicks (42-31) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report, Jalen Brunson, heading into a Wednesday, March 22 matchup with the Miami Heat (39-34) at FTX Arena, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks are coming off of a 140-134 loss to the Timberwolves in their most recent outing on Monday. Julius Randle put up 57 points, four rebounds and one assist for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Foot 23.8 3.5 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Cody Zeller: Out (Nose), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Knee)

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and MSG

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score an average of 115.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 109.5 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.5 points, New York is 31-17.

While the Knicks are scoring 115.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, tallying 119.7 a contest.

New York connects on 12.4 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.9 on average.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 11th, allowing 111.2 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -2 224.5

