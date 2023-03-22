How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (39-34) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (42-31) on March 22, 2023 at FTX Arena.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 48% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- New York is 17-11 when it shoots better than 48% from the field.
- The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.
- The Knicks score an average of 115.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 109.5 the Heat give up.
- New York has put together a 31-17 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (116.6 per game) than away (114.1). But they are also conceding more at home (112.9) than away (112.4).
- In 2022-23 New York is allowing 0.5 more points per game at home (112.9) than on the road (112.4).
- At home the Knicks are collecting 22.8 assists per game, one more than away (21.8).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Brunson
|Questionable
|Foot
