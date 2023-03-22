The Miami Heat (39-34) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the New York Knicks (42-31) on March 22, 2023 at FTX Arena.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 48% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

New York is 17-11 when it shoots better than 48% from the field.

The Knicks are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.

The Knicks score an average of 115.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 109.5 the Heat give up.

New York has put together a 31-17 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (116.6 per game) than away (114.1). But they are also conceding more at home (112.9) than away (112.4).

In 2022-23 New York is allowing 0.5 more points per game at home (112.9) than on the road (112.4).

At home the Knicks are collecting 22.8 assists per game, one more than away (21.8).

Knicks Injuries