Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle are two players to watch when the Miami Heat (39-34) and the New York Knicks (42-31) go head to head at FTX Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Bam Adebayo, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Knicks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Knicks fell to the Timberwolves on Monday, 140-134. Randle scored a team-high 57 points (and chipped in one assist and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 57 4 1 0 0 8 Jalen Brunson 23 2 10 2 0 1 Immanuel Quickley 19 1 3 1 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.6 points per game) and rebounder (10.2, eighth in NBA), and contributes 4.1 assists.

Jalen Brunson is averaging a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is contributing 23.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 19.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks get 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Josh Hart.

The Knicks get 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 28.7 8.1 4 0.5 0.1 3.6 Immanuel Quickley 18.7 4.4 3.7 1.1 0.2 2.7 RJ Barrett 21 4.6 2 0.3 0.4 1.2 Josh Hart 9.5 8 4.4 1.5 0.3 0.8 Mitchell Robinson 7.1 8.6 0.6 1.1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.