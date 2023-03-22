Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Heat - March 22
Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle are two players to watch when the Miami Heat (39-34) and the New York Knicks (42-31) go head to head at FTX Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Knicks' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Knicks fell to the Timberwolves on Monday, 140-134. Randle scored a team-high 57 points (and chipped in one assist and four boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|57
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|Jalen Brunson
|23
|2
|10
|2
|0
|1
|Immanuel Quickley
|19
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.6 points per game) and rebounder (10.2, eighth in NBA), and contributes 4.1 assists.
- Jalen Brunson is averaging a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is contributing 23.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
- RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 19.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Knicks get 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Josh Hart.
- The Knicks get 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|28.7
|8.1
|4
|0.5
|0.1
|3.6
|Immanuel Quickley
|18.7
|4.4
|3.7
|1.1
|0.2
|2.7
|RJ Barrett
|21
|4.6
|2
|0.3
|0.4
|1.2
|Josh Hart
|9.5
|8
|4.4
|1.5
|0.3
|0.8
|Mitchell Robinson
|7.1
|8.6
|0.6
|1.1
|1
|0
