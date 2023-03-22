Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle are two players to watch when the Miami Heat (39-34) and the New York Knicks (42-31) go head to head at FTX Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 22
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Arena: FTX Arena
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Bam Adebayo, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Knicks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Knicks fell to the Timberwolves on Monday, 140-134. Randle scored a team-high 57 points (and chipped in one assist and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Julius Randle 57 4 1 0 0 8
Jalen Brunson 23 2 10 2 0 1
Immanuel Quickley 19 1 3 1 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.6 points per game) and rebounder (10.2, eighth in NBA), and contributes 4.1 assists.
  • Jalen Brunson is averaging a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is contributing 23.8 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
  • RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 19.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Knicks get 9.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Josh Hart.
  • The Knicks get 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Julius Randle 28.7 8.1 4 0.5 0.1 3.6
Immanuel Quickley 18.7 4.4 3.7 1.1 0.2 2.7
RJ Barrett 21 4.6 2 0.3 0.4 1.2
Josh Hart 9.5 8 4.4 1.5 0.3 0.8
Mitchell Robinson 7.1 8.6 0.6 1.1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.