Quentin Grimes plus his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Grimes, in his most recent action, had three points in a 140-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Grimes, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.7 8.8 Rebounds -- 3.1 2.0 Assists -- 1.9 1.5 PRA -- 14.7 12.3 PR -- 12.8 10.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Quentin Grimes has made 3.4 shots per game, which adds up to 7.0% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.1 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Grimes' Knicks average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 109.5 points per game.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.4 per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 25 3 2 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 37 17 4 3 3 0 1

