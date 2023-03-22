RJ Barrett and his New York Knicks teammates will face the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Barrett tallied 13 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 140-134 loss versus the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll break down Barrett's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.8 21.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.6 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.0 PRA 24.5 27.6 27.6 PR 22.5 24.9 25.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat

Barrett is responsible for taking 16.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's Knicks average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.5 points per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.2 makes per contest.

RJ Barrett vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 29 17 2 2 0 0 1 2/2/2023 41 30 8 4 0 0 0

