The Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Johnson included, face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Johnson, in his last time out, had 16 points and four assists in a 115-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Below we will break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.2 16.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5.5 Assists -- 1.7 2.1 PRA 22.5 21.2 24 PR 20.5 19.5 21.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers concede 106.6 points per game, best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 40.9 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 23 assists per contest, best in the league.

The Cavaliers allow 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the league.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 34 16 3 4 2 0 1

