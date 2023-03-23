The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) are favored (by 4 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Nets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4)

Nets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (219)



The Cavaliers have a 40-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 38-34-0 mark from the Nets.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 12-4 against the spread compared to the 24-14-1 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 4-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents aren't as successful (44.4% of the time) as Cleveland and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 43-15, while the Nets are 12-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn puts up 113.3 points per game and give up 112.9, ranking them 18th in the league offensively and 13th defensively.

With 25.3 assists per game, the Nets are 12th in the NBA.

In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

In 2022-23, Brooklyn has attempted 39.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60.6% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.7% of Brooklyn's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.3% have been 2-pointers.

