Nets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) are favored (by 4 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Nets vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSOH
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Nets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (219)
- The Cavaliers have a 40-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 38-34-0 mark from the Nets.
- As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 12-4 against the spread compared to the 24-14-1 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 4-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents aren't as successful (44.4% of the time) as Cleveland and its opponents (50%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 43-15, while the Nets are 12-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn puts up 113.3 points per game and give up 112.9, ranking them 18th in the league offensively and 13th defensively.
- With 25.3 assists per game, the Nets are 12th in the NBA.
- In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).
- In 2022-23, Brooklyn has attempted 39.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60.6% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.7% of Brooklyn's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.3% have been 2-pointers.
