The Brooklyn Nets, with Dorian Finney-Smith, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Finney-Smith totaled five points in his most recent game, which ended in a 115-109 loss versus the Cavaliers.

We're going to break down Finney-Smith's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.3 6.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.0 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA -- 14.6 12.5 PR 11.5 13 10.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Cavaliers

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.7 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the best defensive squad in the league, allowing 106.6 points per game.

The Cavaliers give up 40.9 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

Conceding 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 11.3 makes per contest, second in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 18 5 2 0 1 0 1 12/17/2022 40 11 4 3 3 1 0 12/14/2022 25 7 4 0 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.