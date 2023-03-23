Lots of bets on UConn versus Arkansas are available, and if you're located in an area with legal online sports betting and haven't gotten started yet, read on for how to join BetMGM and receive the most lucrative offer possible via the BetMGM bonus for new customers!

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Arkansas +155

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Huskies versus Razorbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet, such as the Huskies (-190) in this matchup, means that you think the Huskies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If the Huskies, for example, are -3.5 favorites (minus implies the team is the favorite, whereas a plus means they are the underdog), the -3.5 means that they must win by at least four points to "cover the spread." On the other hand, if the Huskies don't win by four or more points, then the Razorbacks will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 139.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on game props (will UConn be the first team to reach five points?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.