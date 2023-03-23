The Carolina Hurricanes (46-15-8), coming off a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers, host the New York Rangers (41-20-10) at PNC Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN. The Rangers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in their last game.

In the past 10 games, the Rangers have put up a record of 6-3-1. They have scored 36 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 23. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (22.6% of opportunities).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey game.

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Rangers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-140)

Hurricanes (-140) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.3)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (41-20-10 overall) have posted a record of 10-10-20 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

New York has earned 26 points (9-7-8) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 10 games this season the Rangers ended with just one goal, they have earned five points.

New York has 14 points (3-6-8) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Rangers have scored three or more goals 42 times, earning 73 points from those matchups (36-5-1).

This season, New York has recorded a single power-play goal in 28 games and registered 44 points with a record of 21-5-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 22-14-2 (46 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 46 points in those games.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 12th 3.3 Goals Scored 3.34 11th 2nd 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 3rd 34.9 Shots 31.8 15th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 29.4 7th 16th 21.2% Power Play % 23% 9th 3rd 83.6% Penalty Kill % 79.9% 14th

Rangers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

