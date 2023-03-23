Immanuel Quickley's New York Knicks hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 127-120 loss versus the Heat, Quickley totaled five points and two steals.

Below, we break down Quickley's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.6 17.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.5 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.8 PRA 18.5 20.9 26 PR 15.5 17.7 22.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Immanuel Quickley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Immanuel Quickley has made 4.7 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.2% of his team's total makes.

Quickley is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Quickley's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.9 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked 17th in the NBA, conceding 114.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Magic have allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them fifth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic have allowed 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 32 18 3 4 4 0 1 10/24/2022 23 0 6 8 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Quickley or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.