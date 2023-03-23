Jalen Brunson's New York Knicks face the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on March 22, Brunson posted 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 127-120 loss against the Heat.

If you'd like to place a wager on Brunson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.8 23.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.8 Assists 6.5 6.2 5.9 PRA 33.5 33.6 33 PR 27.5 27.4 27.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.0



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Magic

Brunson has taken 17.4 shots per game this season and made 8.5 per game, which account for 17.1% and 17.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 11th in possessions per game with 100.9. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked 17th in the NBA, allowing 114.4 points per contest.

The Magic concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the league.

The Magic are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.0 assists per contest.

The Magic give up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 39 25 2 5 3 0 2 10/24/2022 33 21 3 6 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.