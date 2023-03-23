The New York Knicks, Josh Hart included, take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hart, in his most recent action, had 12 points and two steals in a 127-120 loss to the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down Hart's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.0 10.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.8 8.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.2 PRA 19.5 21.7 22.5 PR 15.5 17.8 18.3 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.0



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Magic

Hart's Knicks average 100.9 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are 17th in the league, giving up 114.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Magic have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them fifth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Magic are 22nd in the league, conceding 26.0 per contest.

Conceding 13.0 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Josh Hart vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 33 7 13 5 0 0 2

