The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 127-120 loss versus the Heat, Randle tallied 15 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Let's look at Randle's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.5 28.1 Rebounds 8.5 10.1 7.9 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.1 PRA 38.5 39.8 40.1 PR 34.5 35.6 36 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.3



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Magic

Randle has taken 18.7 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 21.0% and 20.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 23.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Randle's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.9 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Magic are the 17th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 114.4 points per contest.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Magic are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Magic have conceded 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

Julius Randle vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 34 22 14 6 4 0 0 10/24/2022 34 25 12 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.