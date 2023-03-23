The New York Knicks (42-32) match up with the Orlando Magic (30-43) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG

NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Knicks vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (scoring 115.4 points per game to rank 13th in the league while allowing 112.8 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA) and have a +195 scoring differential overall.

The Magic have been outscored by 2.7 points per game (posting 111.7 points per game, 26th in league, while conceding 114.4 per outing, 17th in NBA) and have a -198 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 227.1 points per game between them, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 227.2 points per game combined, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

New York has covered 41 times in 74 matchups with a spread this season.

Orlando is 39-31-3 ATS this year.

Knicks and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +8000 +3000 -10000 Magic +100000 +90000 -

