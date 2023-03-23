The New York Knicks (42-32) hit the court against the Orlando Magic (30-43) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG.

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG

NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Knicks vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 116 - Magic 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Under (228)



The Knicks have put together a 41-32-1 ATS record this season compared to the 39-31-3 mark from the Magic.

Orlando covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 62.2% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (54.5%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, New York does it better (52.7% of the time) than Orlando (50.7%).

The Knicks have a .657 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (23-12) this season, higher than the .404 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (23-34).

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is posting 115.4 points per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 112.8 points per contest (11th-ranked).

The Knicks are dishing out just 22.4 dimes per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Knicks are making 12.4 threes per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 35% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

New York has taken 60.3% two-pointers and 39.7% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 70.2% are two-pointers and 29.8% are three-pointers.

