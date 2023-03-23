Knicks vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (42-32) play the Orlando Magic (30-43) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG. The over/under is 228.5 in the matchup.
Knicks vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-3.5
|228.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 35 times.
- The average point total in New York's games this season is 228.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks are 41-33-0 ATS this season.
- This season, New York has won 22 out of the 33 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, New York has won 13 of its 20 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
Knicks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|35
|47.3%
|115.4
|227.1
|112.8
|227.2
|224.7
|Magic
|32
|43.8%
|111.7
|227.1
|114.4
|227.2
|225.4
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
- The Knicks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
- Against the spread, New York has fared worse at home, covering 17 times in 37 home games, and 24 times in 37 road games.
- The Knicks put up 115.4 points per game, just one more point than the 114.4 the Magic give up.
- New York has a 23-18 record against the spread and a 25-16 record overall when putting up more than 114.4 points.
Knicks vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|41-33
|12-10
|39-35
|Magic
|39-33
|29-17
|37-36
Knicks vs. Magic Point Insights
|Knicks
|Magic
|115.4
|111.7
|13
|26
|23-18
|27-9
|25-16
|22-15
|112.8
|114.4
|11
|17
|31-4
|30-12
|31-4
|26-17
