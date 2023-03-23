The New York Knicks (42-32) play the Orlando Magic (30-43) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG. The over/under is 228.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -3.5 228.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 35 times.
  • The average point total in New York's games this season is 228.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Knicks are 41-33-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, New York has won 22 out of the 33 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, New York has won 13 of its 20 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Knicks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 35 47.3% 115.4 227.1 112.8 227.2 224.7
Magic 32 43.8% 111.7 227.1 114.4 227.2 225.4

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Knicks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, New York has fared worse at home, covering 17 times in 37 home games, and 24 times in 37 road games.
  • The Knicks put up 115.4 points per game, just one more point than the 114.4 the Magic give up.
  • New York has a 23-18 record against the spread and a 25-16 record overall when putting up more than 114.4 points.

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Knicks and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 41-33 12-10 39-35
Magic 39-33 29-17 37-36

Knicks vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Magic
115.4
Points Scored (PG)
 111.7
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
23-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-9
25-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-15
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.4
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
31-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-12
31-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-17

