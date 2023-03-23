The New York Knicks (42-32) play the Orlando Magic (30-43) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG. The over/under is 228.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -3.5 228.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 35 times.

The average point total in New York's games this season is 228.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks are 41-33-0 ATS this season.

This season, New York has won 22 out of the 33 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, New York has won 13 of its 20 games, or 65%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Knicks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Magic Total Facts Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 35 47.3% 115.4 227.1 112.8 227.2 224.7 Magic 32 43.8% 111.7 227.1 114.4 227.2 225.4

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Knicks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, New York has fared worse at home, covering 17 times in 37 home games, and 24 times in 37 road games.

The Knicks put up 115.4 points per game, just one more point than the 114.4 the Magic give up.

New York has a 23-18 record against the spread and a 25-16 record overall when putting up more than 114.4 points.

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Knicks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 41-33 12-10 39-35 Magic 39-33 29-17 37-36

Knicks vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Magic 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 111.7 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 23-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-9 25-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-15 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 31-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-12 31-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-17

