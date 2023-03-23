The New York Knicks (42-32) are dealing with two players on the injury report, including Jalen Brunson, heading into a Thursday, March 23 matchup with the Orlando Magic (30-43) at Amway Center, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Knicks suffered a 127-120 loss to the Heat. In the loss, RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 26 points.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Questionable Hand 23.8 3.6 6.2 Mitchell Robinson C Questionable Knee 7.4 9 0.9

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Jalen Suggs: Out (Concussion)

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG

Knicks Season Insights

The 115.4 points per game the Knicks average are only one more point than the Magic allow (114.4).

When New York totals more than 114.4 points, it is 25-16.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Knicks have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 117.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 115.4 they've put up over the course of this season.

New York knocks down 12.4 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9. It shoots 35% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Knicks' 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 13th in the league.

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 227.5

