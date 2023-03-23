How to Watch the Knicks vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (30-43) go up against the New York Knicks (42-32) at Amway Center on March 23, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Knicks vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: NBA TV
- Watch Knicks vs. Magic with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.
- New York has a 17-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.
- The Knicks record just one more point per game (115.4) than the Magic give up (114.4).
- New York has a 25-16 record when putting up more than 114.4 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Knicks are scoring 2.4 more points per game (116.6) than they are when playing on the road (114.2).
- New York is allowing 112.9 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 more points than it is allowing in away games (112.8).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Knicks have fared worse in home games this year, averaging 12.1 threes per game, compared to 12.7 on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 35.1% three-point percentage at home and a 34.8% clip on the road.
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.