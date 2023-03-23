The Orlando Magic (30-43) go up against the New York Knicks (42-32) at Amway Center on March 23, 2023.

Knicks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.

New York has a 17-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.

The Knicks record just one more point per game (115.4) than the Magic give up (114.4).

New York has a 25-16 record when putting up more than 114.4 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Knicks are scoring 2.4 more points per game (116.6) than they are when playing on the road (114.2).

New York is allowing 112.9 points per game this season at home, which is 0.1 more points than it is allowing in away games (112.8).

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Knicks have fared worse in home games this year, averaging 12.1 threes per game, compared to 12.7 on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 35.1% three-point percentage at home and a 34.8% clip on the road.

Knicks Injuries